Crossing the ‘red line’

In 2012, when then US president, Barack Obama, was asked what would force Washington to intervene in the Syrian conflict, he said the “red line” would be the regime’s use of chemical weapons. But a year later, when US intelligence determined that the Assad regime had used chemical weapons, Obama, in a surprise U-turn, opted to seek Congressional approval. The bill was never put to the floor and in September 2013, the Syrian regime accepted a US-Russian brokered diplomatic initiative to hand over its chemical weapons. France had been ready to join a US-led military operation in Syria, but was forced to back down with then president, François Hollande, calling it a “missed opportunity”.



